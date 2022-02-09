Advertisement

Blountstown man accused of sexual battery on a child

A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an...
A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an investigation by the FDLE.(Public Domain Pictures)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown man is facing charges, including sexual battery on a child, after he allegedly sent inappropriate pictures of children through an app.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began investigating after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Agents say an online address was being used to share files that showed the sexual abuse of children via a popular social media app.

Friday, agents interviewed Colby Matthew Godwin, 28, and took his cell phone. They tell us when searching his phone, they found images of child sexual abuse. As the investigation continued, agents say they interviewed two victims. Based on the evidence and the victims’ testimony, agents charged Godwin with four counts of sexual battery on a child 12 years of age but less than 18, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, 12 counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child, and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Agents say this is an active investigation and if you have any information on this case, call the FDLE Panama City Field Office at 850-595-2100.

