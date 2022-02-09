Advertisement

Could your next family member be at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter?

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio, and she brought a furry friend with her!

Cortney told us about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets, and animals like “Ozzie,” who was found as a stray.

We also learned that the three puppies Cortney brought last time had all been adopted!

To learn more helpful adoption tips, and how to adopt a pet like “Ozzie” from Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, watch the video attached to this story.

