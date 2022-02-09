Advertisement

COVID-19 causes national blood shortage

By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cancer survivor Jo Dee King paid it forward by donating blood on Tuesday.

“I’m donating platelets, and that helps cancer patients, especially (with) leukemia,” said King.

King is also helping to fill the void in providing blood donations. The American Red Cross recently declared a national blood shortage. The pandemic caused places that once offered blood drives to shut down.

“About 25% of blood donations come from high schools, colleges, and universities for most blood centers around the country,” said Director of Media and Public Relations for OneBlood Pat Michaels.

Blood centers are having to think outside the box due to limited openings for blood drives.

“Traditionally, the people who are in corporations, companies are not donating because we can’t hold blood drives in those locations, so we have to very be creative, and go to homeowner’s associations and communities,” Michaels said.

He also wants people to spread the word on becoming a blood donor. King mentioned the process isn’t bad.

“It usually doesn’t hurt, and you get cards ... and a t-shirt,” King said.

Contact your nearest OneBlood location if you’re interested in scheduling an appointment.

