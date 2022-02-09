Jackson Co. firefighters to be screened for underlying conditions yearly

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fire fighters need to be physically prepared to perform their day-to-day tasks.

“Each year, our fire fighters are required to complete a physical exam by a medical provider that’s more in depth than what a normal civilian would go through,” Fire Chief Charlie Brunner said.

Now, Jackson County Fire Rescue has decided to have Lifescan Wellness Center out of Tampa complete these physicals. We’re told these new tests fire fighters will undergo not only help prepare them for the job, but also helps stop some illnesses in their tracks.

“They do a more in-depth screening,” Brunner said. “They do ultrasound for your heart, and your blood vessels around your heart. They also do cancer ultrasounds.”

Officials said cancer is one of the main risks to fire fighters.

“Fire fighters are at a higher risk of developing cancer in certain areas than civilians due to the hazardous toxic fumes,” Brunner said.

“The thing about it is, it just lingers,” Captain Josh Williams added. “We wash our equipment like we’re supposed to but it’s impossible to get it all out.”

Some fire fighters said even though they know the risk of their job, they’re thankful for this new, more in-depth screening.

“I’m down to the end of my career and yes, you know, if something is found when they come, I would rather know now,” Williams said.

With this new test, those saving our lives can potentially have their lives saved as well. Brunner said these new screenings will begin toward the end of this summer.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.