Advertisement

Jackson Co. firefighters to be screened for underlying conditions yearly

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fire fighters need to be physically prepared to perform their day-to-day tasks.

“Each year, our fire fighters are required to complete a physical exam by a medical provider that’s more in depth than what a normal civilian would go through,” Fire Chief Charlie Brunner said.

Now, Jackson County Fire Rescue has decided to have Lifescan Wellness Center out of Tampa complete these physicals. We’re told these new tests fire fighters will undergo not only help prepare them for the job, but also helps stop some illnesses in their tracks.

“They do a more in-depth screening,” Brunner said. “They do ultrasound for your heart, and your blood vessels around your heart. They also do cancer ultrasounds.”

Officials said cancer is one of the main risks to fire fighters.

“Fire fighters are at a higher risk of developing cancer in certain areas than civilians due to the hazardous toxic fumes,” Brunner said.

“The thing about it is, it just lingers,” Captain Josh Williams added. “We wash our equipment like we’re supposed to but it’s impossible to get it all out.”

Some fire fighters said even though they know the risk of their job, they’re thankful for this new, more in-depth screening.

“I’m down to the end of my career and yes, you know, if something is found when they come, I would rather know now,” Williams said.

With this new test, those saving our lives can potentially have their lives saved as well. Brunner said these new screenings will begin toward the end of this summer.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is left in critical condition following an early Monday morning crash.
One dead in Holmes County crash
A large pile of shells was found on Panama City Beach and shell hunters took advantage.
Beach renourishment project leaves behind hidden treasure
The St. Joe Company is now working on phase one of the Ward Creek Community, just north of...
St. Joe Company breaks ground on new residential community off Highway 79
Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Arrest made in local scam case
If you've driven down the Highway 77 corridor recently, you may have noticed an excessive...
FHP Troopers respond to trash problem on Highway 77

Latest News

Supply chain issues affecting Valentine’s Day flowers.
Supply chain issues affecting Valentine’s Day flowers
It might be February, but you could feel the Christmas spirit again during the Bay District...
Rutherford High donated more toys than they have students for Stuff the Bus
At Tuesday's school board meeting, board members discussed rezoning students for Oscar...
Oscar Patterson Academy advertised to be re-zoned
It’s been roughly three years since the Panama City Mall closed its doors, and it seems not...
Panama City Mall manager says no updates on plans for building after being vacant for 3 years