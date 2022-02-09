Advertisement

Law enforcement focuses on child supervision on Safer Internet Day

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The internet can be useful but also dangerous. Tuesday, February 8 marks Safer Internet Day. The campaign promotes safety and positive use of technology, especially for younger people and children.

NewsChannel 7 asked locals about their thoughts on safe internet usage.

“They really need to be more careful because people, predators especially thrive on the fact that parents aren’t really aware of what their children are doing,” said Dr. Carrie Baker, Panama City resident.

Bay County Police are also using this day to raise awareness on cyber safety.

“One of the most important things to consider when it comes to internet safety is who your child is talking to,” said John Deegins, Panama City Beach Police Captain.

Officials said predators hide through the screen and residents agree.

“They go on pretending to be seventeen years old and whatever,” said Baker.

Other dangers to look out for online are cyber bullying and fraud.

“It’s important that we don’t give out our personal information to unknown sources,” said Cpt. Deegins.

Saferinternetday.org started in 2004 in Europe. Now, this day is celebrated in 200 countries worldwide. Police and residents said parents need to monitor what their children are doing online.

“Parental controls on your phones, parental controls on your computers,” said Deegins.

“Paying attention to what their kids are doing, you need your kids’ passwords,” said another resident.

Officials said any parent or concerned community member can go to their local police department and pick up pamphlets about internet safety.

