Man arrested after Okaloosa County K9 finds pouch of cocaine under pickup truck

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office K9 found cocaine hidden underneath a pickup truck during a traffic stop on February 5th.

A deputy said he was making the traffic stop on Legion Drive near Beach Drive in Destin when the dog alerted to narcotics.

There was nothing found in the interior of the vehicle but a magnetic blue pouch was found attached to the frame.

According to deputies, the pouch contained crack cocaine, a glass smoking device with white residue, and multiple “jeweler style” bags.

Nicholas Thomas, 37, of Crestview was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of felony probation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.