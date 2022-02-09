Advertisement

Oscar Patterson Academy advertised to be re-zoned

At Tuesday's school board meeting, board members discussed rezoning students for Oscar...
At Tuesday's school board meeting, board members discussed rezoning students for Oscar Patterson ahead of the new school year.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the growth of Panama City and Bay County, school enrollment at Bay District Schools is also on the rise. Enrollment will also be impacted with the re-opening of Oscar Patterson Academy.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, board members discussed rezoning students for Oscar Patterson ahead of the new school year. Director of Student Services Kara Mulkusky said there’s going to be a slight impact on surrounding schools for projected enrollment. She said the surrounding schools affected include Cedar Grove Elementary, Northside Elementary, Miriam Cherry Street Elementary, and Parker Elementary. The majority of those schools Mulkusky said are at, if not already over capacity. The slight adjustments to the zones are hoped to alleviate these capacity issues.

“The school district is very excited about Oscar Patterson Academy opening, basically re-opening, and so we know we had to do some adjustments back after Hurricane Michael. ... So, this is the opportunity to have the schools come back to some possibility of being alleviated, having some decent enrollments across the board, and not be too stressed for space. We’re excited about the growing opportunity for Oscar Patterson,” said Mulkusky.

Mulkusky said Oscar Patterson’s first-year open include pre-K through 2nd grade, with a projected enrollment of 350 students. School choice will also impact this number as well. She said they plan to add a grade level each year after its re-opening. They’re hoping to have the advertisement completed by March so students and parents will know where they’re tentatively zoned for.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is left in critical condition following an early Monday morning crash.
One dead in Holmes County crash
A large pile of shells was found on Panama City Beach and shell hunters took advantage.
Beach renourishment project leaves behind hidden treasure
The St. Joe Company is now working on phase one of the Ward Creek Community, just north of...
St. Joe Company breaks ground on new residential community off Highway 79
Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Arrest made in local scam case
If you've driven down the Highway 77 corridor recently, you may have noticed an excessive...
FHP Troopers respond to trash problem on Highway 77

Latest News

Supply chain issues affecting Valentine’s Day flowers.
Supply chain issues affecting Valentine’s Day flowers
It might be February, but you could feel the Christmas spirit again during the Bay District...
Rutherford High donated more toys than they have students for Stuff the Bus
Jackson County Fire Rescue employees will now be screened for underlying conditions during...
Jackson Co. firefighters to be screened for underlying conditions yearly
It’s been roughly three years since the Panama City Mall closed its doors, and it seems not...
Panama City Mall manager says no updates on plans for building after being vacant for 3 years