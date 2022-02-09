Oscar Patterson Academy advertised to be re-zoned

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the growth of Panama City and Bay County, school enrollment at Bay District Schools is also on the rise. Enrollment will also be impacted with the re-opening of Oscar Patterson Academy.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, board members discussed rezoning students for Oscar Patterson ahead of the new school year. Director of Student Services Kara Mulkusky said there’s going to be a slight impact on surrounding schools for projected enrollment. She said the surrounding schools affected include Cedar Grove Elementary, Northside Elementary, Miriam Cherry Street Elementary, and Parker Elementary. The majority of those schools Mulkusky said are at, if not already over capacity. The slight adjustments to the zones are hoped to alleviate these capacity issues.

“The school district is very excited about Oscar Patterson Academy opening, basically re-opening, and so we know we had to do some adjustments back after Hurricane Michael. ... So, this is the opportunity to have the schools come back to some possibility of being alleviated, having some decent enrollments across the board, and not be too stressed for space. We’re excited about the growing opportunity for Oscar Patterson,” said Mulkusky.

Mulkusky said Oscar Patterson’s first-year open include pre-K through 2nd grade, with a projected enrollment of 350 students. School choice will also impact this number as well. She said they plan to add a grade level each year after its re-opening. They’re hoping to have the advertisement completed by March so students and parents will know where they’re tentatively zoned for.

