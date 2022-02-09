Advertisement

Panama City Mall manager says no updates on plans for building after being vacant for 3 years

By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been roughly three years since the Panama City Mall closed its doors, and it seems not much has changed.

With deteriorating buildings and empty parking lots, the mall has been a hot topic among residents since December 2018.

“It’s been out so long. I’d just like to see something going on in the mall instead of just sitting there like a partial eyesore,” resident Dr. Carrie Baker said.

The possibilities for nearly 70 acres of land are endless.

“I would just like to see the mall reopened. Now to get to the really good stores, now you have to go all the way across the bridge. I don’t like crossing the bridge,” Dr. Baker said.

“I’d love to see something fun for kids to do because you know on the beach we have so much but in town we’re lacking in children’s activities,” resident Maryann Roberts said.

But, after speaking with the property management company, it’s unclear when locals can expect any change at all.

Manager with Hendon properties Kim wise said, “unfortunately, we don’t have an update on the mall.”

Last year, city leaders approved the land to be re-zoned for both housing and businesses.

Tuesday, the city approved for the mall area to be included in the Downtown North Community Redevelopment Area. Officials said they hope some additional funding could be an extra push.

“It needs a kick. They’re not doing it so a good way to get started is to be able to bring it into the CRA so that way they will have an opportunity to be able to get some funding from the CRA to improve it,” said Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

The approval for the CRA adjustment still needs to go before the county, which officials expect to happen in the next few months.

As of right now, it seems the mall redevelopment is at a standstill.

