Panama City Music Association’s celebration of song

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all music lovers! The Panama City Music Association is hosting what they are calling “a celebration of song”.

Music of all kinds will be performed, from Broadway to opera. Teatro Lirico D’Europa, a group that tours all across the United States and Europe, will be performing.

The event is taking place on February 12th at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School. It starts at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets can be found purchased here.

