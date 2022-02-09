Advertisement

Parent in college bribery scandal gets year in prison

FILE - Gamal Abdelaziz arrives at federal court for his trial, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston.
FILE - Gamal Abdelaziz arrives at federal court for his trial, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A former casino executive was sentenced Wednesday to serve one year and one day in federal prison as part of the stiffest sentence so far handed down in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal.

Gamal Abdelaziz was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release, 400 hours of community service and pay a fine of $250,000 in the sentence handed down by Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston federal court.

Abdelaziz’s lawyers had argued their client shouldn’t receive a substantially higher sentence just because he was one of the few parents to fight the charges in court.

The 65-year-old Las Vegas resident was convicted of fraud and bribery conspiracy in October after prosecutors said he paid $300,000 to get his daughter into the University of Southern California as a basketball recruit even though she didn’t even make it onto her high school’s varsity team.

Lawyers for Abdelaziz didn’t respond to an email seeking comment, but in legal filings ahead of Wednesday’s sentencing they sought a four-month prison stint.

Prosecutors, however, had sought 14 months in prison for the former Wynn casino executive, arguing he failed to accept responsibility for his actions.

Dozens of other defendants simply pleaded guilty in the scheme and have already served their time. “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, for example, was sentenced to 14 days in prison. “Full House” star Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months.

Abdelaziz was among nearly 60 people charged in an investigation dubbed by authorities as “Operation Varsity Blues” that also ensnared athletic coaches at Georgetown, Yale and other prestigious schools.

Abdelaziz, who is originally from Egypt, said he believed his payments were legitimate donations and had no idea that Rick Singer, the admissions consultant he’d worked with, was actually using the money as bribes and was falsifying or exaggerating his daughter’s athletic credentials.

But prosecutors cited secretly recorded phone calls between Singer and Abdelaziz that they say showed he was in on the scheme.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Multiple people injured after Walton Co. crash shuts down Interstate
A large pile of shells was found on Panama City Beach and shell hunters took advantage.
Beach renourishment project leaves behind hidden treasure
If you've driven down the Highway 77 corridor recently, you may have noticed an excessive...
FHP Troopers respond to trash problem on Highway 77
It’s been roughly three years since the Panama City Mall closed its doors, and it seems not...
Panama City Mall manager says no updates on plans for building after being vacant for 3 years
Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Arrest made in local scam case

Latest News

FILE - A large group of police arrive at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police denies baseless claim its officers spy on GOP
The full House Appropriations Committee approved cutting $200 million from the budgets of 12...
$200 million in budget cuts to school districts that defied Florida mask mandate bans
The full House Appropriations Committee approved cutting $200 million from the budgets of 12...
$200 million in budget cuts to school districts that defied Florida mask mandate bans
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
A lack of lighting along the Hathaway bridge has some motorists concerned about their safety....
Lane closures expected on Hathaway Bridge