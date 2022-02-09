Advertisement

Rutherford High donated more toys than they have students for Stuff the Bus

It might be February, but you could feel the Christmas spirit again during the Bay District School board meeting Tuesday.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might be February, but you could feel the Christmas spirit again during the Bay District School board meeting Tuesday.

The Stuff the Bus fundraiser has been providing toys to children in Bay County for 10 years now. This past Christmas, the fundraiser collected more than 10,000 new and unwrapped toys, more than 1,000 pairs of shoes, and 10,000 pounds of food. Now, they’re awarding Rutherford High School a trophy for the most donations.

Coordinator Skip Bondur said this fundraiser is to inspire people to be the most generous they can be during the season of giving. He said that’s exactly what the students at Rutherford did this past Christmas. Bondur said a couple of years back, Rutherford also won the Stuff the Bus county champion trophy. Last year, Stuff the Bus remade the trophy to feature Jennifer Alvis’s picture, a teacher at Rutherford who passed away and was very involved in the fundraiser.

“And this year Rutherford said ‘we want the trophy back where it belongs on our campus,’ and so Rutherford for the second time actually did something that no other school has ever done, and that is collect more toys than students on the campus,” said Bondur.

Bondur said with 25 schools in the district, and several of those schools participating each year for the past ten years, that’s roughly 250 opportunities for a school to have won the Stuff the Bus county champion trophy -- an accomplishment Rutherford has now won twice. He said out of the more than 1,300 students at Rutherford, they donated almost 1,800 toys.

