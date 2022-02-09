Advertisement

Street scrape project underway in Downtown Panama City

The street scape project will take a couple years
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cobblestone by cobblestone, Panama City officials placed the first stones for the Harrison Avenue Street Scape Project Wednesday morning.

“It’s not just something that’s pretty,” Greg Brudnicki, the Mayor of Panama City, said. “We’re fixing infrastructure here that needs to be done. It’s setting the tone for the new downtown revitalization.”

The multi-million-dollar project will be completed in two phases. Phase One will place cobblestone on Harrison Avenue to 4th Street and is expected to be finished in a year. Then, Phase Two, which is being funded by the state, will be from 4th Street to 6th Street.

“The city is building the roadway to the future,” Mark McQueen, City Manager for the City of Panama City, said.

Project planners are thinking of the future. This project goes beyond the surface level. Soil cells are being planted underground to help filter stormwater.

“If you think about how much stormwater we’re going to catch and not go into the bay,” Jenna Haligas, Commissioner for the City of Panama City, said. “How much more we’re protecting the bay than we were able to before. It’s a great kickoff infrastructure project.”

Laying down one cobblestone at a time, Panama City officials said they are paving their way to the future of the downtown.

“I’m hoping for more and more people wanting to come to Panama City,” Brudnicki said. “Before it’s just let’s go to the beach, now we want people to come and visit Panama City.”

And for those visitors to see just how much the area has to offer.

“We do feel like the health of the city you can tell by what you see downtown,” Haligas said. “This just proves where we’re going, where we’re heading, and how much more we have to grow.”

Creating a brighter future for downtown Panama City, one stone at a time.

