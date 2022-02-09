Advertisement

Supply chain issues affecting Valentine’s Day flowers

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Supply chain issues are not only driving up the costs at grocery stores, they’re also impacting the prices you pay for flowers.

“Flowers have to be shipped in from all over the world and if they do not have enough growers or staff to cut and process and get these flowers, they have to pay more people more money to get them here,” said Susan Velazquez, owner of Magnolia Flowers. “If the market is more expensive, then my flowers are more expensive.”

With Valentine’s Day being in February, many will be running to local shops to buy their loved ones red roses. But how much will that cost you in the Bay County area?

“If they order now it is $110, but the market right now around the area, I have checked everyone out, it runs from $110 to $150,” Velazquez, said.

Not only are roses more expensive, they were also not easy to track down this year. Velazquez said her pre-order suppliers limited the amounts she could order. But she said she planned ahead for this holiday season.

“I think we got our order about three weeks ago,” she said.

If you are one who normally likes to procrastinate Valentine’s Day, you might be paying more as the days go on. Velazquez says that once her pre-order flowers are sold, she will buy flowers from her daily flower truck. However, those are more expensive.

