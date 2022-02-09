Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

A cold night ahead will give way to warmer weather
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the clouds & rain we are seeing more cold air here in NWFL. For tonight skies will be clear & lows will fall into the low 30s inland w/mid to upper 30s at the coast. Expect to see frost briefly Wednesday morning, but it will warm up quickly w/highs in the low 60s Wednesday afternoon. As we move through the rest of the work week we will see a gradual warm up with highs getting into the mid to upper 60s and lows climbing into the 40s. Our next front will bring some clouds Saturday & another cool down on Sunday.

