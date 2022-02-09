Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the clouds & rain we are seeing more cold air here in NWFL. For tonight skies will be clear & lows will fall into the low 30s inland w/mid to upper 30s at the coast. Expect to see frost briefly Wednesday morning, but it will warm up quickly w/highs in the low 60s Wednesday afternoon. As we move through the rest of the work week we will see a gradual warm up with highs getting into the mid to upper 60s and lows climbing into the 40s. Our next front will bring some clouds Saturday & another cool down on Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

