Two facing trafficking charges after drugs found in diaper bag

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop ended with two arrests after drugs and a loaded gun were found in a car with children inside.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say they pulled over a car Sunday on Gibson Road near Fort Walton Beach for illegal window tint.

Deputies say they found oxycodone and some methamphetamine in a child’s diaper bag, as well as a loaded gun with an extended magazine holding 27 bullets.

Deputies charged Travon Hutchins, 22, with trafficking in oxycodone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a suspended license. Glenniexia Larkins, 23, was charged with trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed firearm.

Deputies say the 9mm handgun was in a Crown Royal bag on the passenger side floor board where Larkins had been sitting. She claimed she didn’t know how the extended magazine got placed in the gun or how a round was in the chamber.

Three children under the age of six were reportedly inside the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

