Advertisement

Two facing trafficking charges after drugs found in diaper bag

L to R: Glenniecia Larkins, Travon Hutchins
L to R: Glenniecia Larkins, Travon Hutchins(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop ended with two arrests after drugs and a loaded gun were found in a car with children inside.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say they pulled over a car Sunday on Gibson Road near Fort Walton Beach for illegal window tint.

Deputies say they found oxycodone and some methamphetamine in a child’s diaper bag, as well as a loaded gun with an extended magazine holding 27 bullets.

Deputies charged Travon Hutchins, 22, with trafficking in oxycodone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a suspended license. Glenniexia Larkins, 23, was charged with trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed firearm.

Deputies say the 9mm handgun was in a Crown Royal bag on the passenger side floor board where Larkins had been sitting. She claimed she didn’t know how the extended magazine got placed in the gun or how a round was in the chamber.

Three children under the age of six were reportedly inside the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Multiple people injured after Walton Co. crash shuts down Interstate
If you've driven down the Highway 77 corridor recently, you may have noticed an excessive...
FHP Troopers respond to trash problem on Highway 77
A large pile of shells was found on Panama City Beach and shell hunters took advantage.
Beach renourishment project leaves behind hidden treasure
Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Arrest made in local scam case
It’s been roughly three years since the Panama City Mall closed its doors, and it seems not...
Panama City Mall manager says no updates on plans for building after being vacant for 3 years

Latest News

Cortney Turner from Lynn Haven Animal Shelter came by the NewChannel 7 studio to tell us about...
Adopt From Lynn Haven Animal Shelter Interview
Panama City Music Association is hosting a "celebration of song" this weekend.
Panama City Music Association Event Interview 2/9
A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an...
Blountstown man accused of sexual battery on a child
An Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office K9 found a pouch of cocaine under this man's pickup truck.
Man arrested after Okaloosa County K9 finds pouch of cocaine under pickup truck