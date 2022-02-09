Advertisement

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SITKA, Ala. (CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday.

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of Juneau.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the fishermen were unable to stop the flooding on their 40-foot vessel, so a rescue swimmer advised them to abandon the ship.

A helicopter was able to hoist them to safety.

Severe winds were reportedly the greatest challenge during the rescue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Multiple people injured after Walton Co. crash shuts down Interstate
If you've driven down the Highway 77 corridor recently, you may have noticed an excessive...
FHP Troopers respond to trash problem on Highway 77
A large pile of shells was found on Panama City Beach and shell hunters took advantage.
Beach renourishment project leaves behind hidden treasure
Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Arrest made in local scam case
The St. Joe Company is now working on phase one of the Ward Creek Community, just north of...
St. Joe Company breaks ground on new residential community off Highway 79

Latest News

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Officers leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way
The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Officers jump to safety after cruiser careens toward them
Outfits are styled by Michele who owns Adonia in Lynn Haven.
Wear it Wednesday styled by Adonia