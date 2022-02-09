Advertisement

Wear it Wednesday styled by Adonia

By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Wear it Wednesday results are in, did your favorite outfit win? Sam and Jessica were styled in outfits from Adonia in Lynn Haven.

Adonia is locally owned by Michele Monastra. She said Adonia offers a body-positive approach to help you feel confident and stylish. The boutique is a unique women’s shop, specializing in high-quality contemporary designer clothes for women of all shapes and sizes.

Michele said shopping at a boutique offers the shopper to have a more one-on-one and personalized experience.

Michele styled Sam in the viewer-voted black babydoll dress with a mock turtle neck.

Michele styled Jessica in the viewer-voted black blouse, royal blue blazer, and white pants.

To hear more from Michele, check out the full Wear it Wednesday segment.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Multiple people injured after Walton Co. crash shuts down Interstate
If you've driven down the Highway 77 corridor recently, you may have noticed an excessive...
FHP Troopers respond to trash problem on Highway 77
A large pile of shells was found on Panama City Beach and shell hunters took advantage.
Beach renourishment project leaves behind hidden treasure
Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Arrest made in local scam case
The St. Joe Company is now working on phase one of the Ward Creek Community, just north of...
St. Joe Company breaks ground on new residential community off Highway 79

Latest News

Clothes and jewelry to check out at Adonia.
Wear It Wednesday Adonia pt2
Michele Monastra, owner of Adonia, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us about the...
Wear It Wednesday with Adonia pt1
The Cook Girls are whipping up some sweet treats for Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day Cookies LIVE Interviews
NBH Soccer, Bay and Arnold hoops and Golf at Bay Point
NBH playoff soccer, Bay and Arnold hoops, and the Bison Classic Golf at Bay Point