Wear it Wednesday styled by Adonia

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Wear it Wednesday results are in, did your favorite outfit win? Sam and Jessica were styled in outfits from Adonia in Lynn Haven.

Adonia is locally owned by Michele Monastra. She said Adonia offers a body-positive approach to help you feel confident and stylish. The boutique is a unique women’s shop, specializing in high-quality contemporary designer clothes for women of all shapes and sizes.

Michele said shopping at a boutique offers the shopper to have a more one-on-one and personalized experience.

Michele styled Sam in the viewer-voted black babydoll dress with a mock turtle neck.

Michele styled Jessica in the viewer-voted black blouse, royal blue blazer, and white pants.

To hear more from Michele, check out the full Wear it Wednesday segment.

