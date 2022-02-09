Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar finally as skies are clear! Plenty of sunshine comes our way today. So grab the shades before heading out the door.

Be sure to dress warmly as well! Temperatures are downright cold and it’s frosty out the door as well. Most away from the beaches will get the day started below freezing at sunrise. Any cars parked out on the road or in the driveway will likely have a glaze of frost if your commute gets going before 8am. So you may want to get out to the car a few minutes extra to get the defroster going or give it a quick scrape.

The good news is the abundant sunshine in our skies will help warm up temperatures throughout the day. We’ll wind up with pleasant highs in the afternoon in the low to mid 60s or fairly seasonal for this time of year.

High pressure is building in for the rest of week. That will bring plenty of quiet and sunny weather ahead.

Temperatures will respond to the sunshine by warming up into the late week as well. Highs for Thursday through Saturday reach the upper 60s before our next cold front comes through late Saturday and into Sunday with our next chance at rain.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with highs in the seasonal low to mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of sunshine ahead for the rest of the work week with warmer afternoons ahead as well.

