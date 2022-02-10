Area scores and highlights Wednesday, February 9th
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball/Boy’s:
6A-2 Semifinals:
Niceville 25 Crestview 39
4A-1 Semifinals:
Marianna Bay
North Bay Haven 69 Gadsden County 52
1A-4 Semifinals:
Port St. Joe Blountstown
Liberty Franklin
1A-3 Semifinals:
Altha 59 Bozeman 56
Chipley Malone
1A-2 Semifinal:
Bethlehem Poplar Springs
High School Soccerf/Boys:
5A Regional Quarterfinal:
Clay 1 Arnold 7
Matanzas 2 Chcotaw 0
4A Regional Quarterfinal:
Bay 0 South Walton
3A Regional Quarterfinal:
Walton 0 Bolles 6
Juco Baseball:
Enterprise 16 Gulf Coast 12
Chipola 5 Chattahoochee Valley 6
Juco Women’s Basketball:
Chipola 37 Northwest Florida 31
Gulf Coast Pensacola State
Juco Men’s Basketball:
Chipola Northwest Florida
Gulf Coast Pensacola State
