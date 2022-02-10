Advertisement

Area scores and highlights Wednesday, February 9th

(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boy’s:

6A-2 Semifinals:

Niceville 25 Crestview 39

4A-1 Semifinals:

Marianna Bay

North Bay Haven 69 Gadsden County 52

1A-4 Semifinals:

Port St. Joe Blountstown

Liberty Franklin

1A-3 Semifinals:

Altha 59 Bozeman 56

Chipley Malone

1A-2 Semifinal:

Bethlehem Poplar Springs

High School Soccerf/Boys:

5A Regional Quarterfinal:

Clay 1 Arnold 7

Matanzas 2 Chcotaw 0

4A Regional Quarterfinal:

Bay 0 South Walton

3A Regional Quarterfinal:

Walton 0 Bolles 6

Juco Baseball:

Enterprise 16 Gulf Coast 12

Chipola 5 Chattahoochee Valley 6

Juco Women’s Basketball:

Chipola 37 Northwest Florida 31

Gulf Coast Pensacola State

Juco Men’s Basketball:

Chipola Northwest Florida

Gulf Coast Pensacola State

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Multiple people injured after Walton Co. crash shuts down Interstate
A large pile of shells was found on Panama City Beach and shell hunters took advantage.
Beach renourishment project leaves behind hidden treasure
If you've driven down the Highway 77 corridor recently, you may have noticed an excessive...
FHP Troopers respond to trash problem on Highway 77
It’s been roughly three years since the Panama City Mall closed its doors, and it seems not...
Panama City Mall manager says no updates on plans for building after being vacant for 3 years
Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Arrest made in local scam case

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 8th
Student Athlete of the Week
Becca Maddox continues to prove she can overcome!
Basketball
North Bay Haven working towards District Tournament play
Carpenter, Lowder sign offers with Allen
Two Bozeman football players sign scholarship offers Monday