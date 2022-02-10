Advertisement

Armed robbery in Alabama ends with arrests in Bay County

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Thursday that were wanted for an armed...
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Thursday that were wanted for an armed robbery in Alabama. Four other people were arrested as a result of the investigation.(ap newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Thursday that were wanted for an armed robbery in Alabama. Four other people were arrested as a result of the investigation.

On Monday, Freddy Lee Thomas, 45, and Arlisha Mitchell Thomas, 42, allegedly robbed a bank in Opp, Alabama. It was suspected the couple was headed to Bay County.

The BCSO, FBI, Lynn Haven Police Department, Panama City Police Department, and Panama City Beach Police Department were all involved in the investigation and worked to issue two search warrants of where the suspects were suspected to be. One was at a residence in Panama City on East 10th Street. The other on Iowa Avenue in Lynn Haven.

Freddy Lee Thomas was charged with fugitive from justice: armed robbery and possession of cocaine. Arlisha Mitchell Thomas was charged with fugitive from justice: armed robbery.

Three other people were also arrested at the residence in Panama City. Andre Evans, 45, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ashley Marie Bryant, 32, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Christopher Dewayne Lawler, 56, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and failure to register as a convicted felon.

The search warrant on Iowa Avenue in Lynn Haven resulted in the arrest of Martineze Larry, 49, who was charged with possession of a schedule II hallucinogen with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

