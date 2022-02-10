Advertisement

Bay Town Trolley still on the hunt for new name

A system that provides an affordable, reliable, and safe way to travel in Bay County for about...
A system that provides an affordable, reliable, and safe way to travel in Bay County for about 20 years.(WJHG)
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Town Trolley is moving forward with a second round of voting for a new name.

Submissions have been narrowed down to three possible new names: Bay Way, Indigo, or The Current.

Back in November, the bus system announced it would be launching a project to come up with a new name and new logo.

In the first round of voting, there were more than 250 submissions. Now, for this round of voting, organizers say it is so important for the public to get online and vote.

“It’s their system and they’re the ones using it,” Lamar Hobbs, Transit Program Administrator for the Bay County Public Transit System, said. “We want them to be proud of the system. We really want their input because we think that’s the best way to represent them, going forward.”

Voting will close on Monday, February 14th. You can find the link to vote here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s been roughly three years since the Panama City Mall closed its doors, and it seems not...
Panama City Mall manager says no updates on plans for building after being vacant for 3 years
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
L to R: Glenniecia Larkins, Travon Hutchins
Two facing trafficking charges after drugs found in diaper bag
At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Multiple people injured after Walton Co. crash shuts down Interstate
One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after crash in Walton County

Latest News

BAY HIGH
The Bay High Experience: Catching up with Principal Billy May on all things Bay High
Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Thursday to tell us how...
Beware of jury duty scams
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Thursday that were wanted for an armed...
Armed robbery in Alabama ends with arrests in Bay County
Here are some tips to implement for this year.
Severe Weather Awareness Day 4