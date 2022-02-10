Bay Town Trolley still on the hunt for new name

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Town Trolley is moving forward with a second round of voting for a new name.

Submissions have been narrowed down to three possible new names: Bay Way, Indigo, or The Current.

Back in November, the bus system announced it would be launching a project to come up with a new name and new logo.

In the first round of voting, there were more than 250 submissions. Now, for this round of voting, organizers say it is so important for the public to get online and vote.

“It’s their system and they’re the ones using it,” Lamar Hobbs, Transit Program Administrator for the Bay County Public Transit System, said. “We want them to be proud of the system. We really want their input because we think that’s the best way to represent them, going forward.”

Voting will close on Monday, February 14th. You can find the link to vote here.

