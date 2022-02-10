Beware of jury duty scams

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Thursday to tell us how to tell the difference between a real jury duty summons and a scam summons.

Vecker warns that scams can be done in different ways, and scammers can be very convicing. He says there have been recent reports about a scam saying that an individual failed to report for jury duty and they must pay a fee.

Vecker says to always stay diligent, and contact your local law enforcement if you are suspicious or think you are the victim of a scam.

To learn more about what to look out for, watch the interview attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.