Car bursts into flames after crash in Walton County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report eastbound traffic was stopped on Highway 98 near Miramar Drive. Troopers said a car failed to stop for traffic and hit the back of another car, pushing it into a third.

Law enforcement said the first vehicle erupted into flames upon hitting the second car. Officials said the occupants of the first car were able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire.

Troopers said the driver of the first car sustained minor injuries.

