Advertisement

CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating

Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification...
Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification system.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for the cruise industry.

In the CDC’s updated program, cruise ships can operate under one of three tiers:

  • “vaccination standard of excellence,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and boosted,
  • “highly vaccinated,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and
  • “not highly vaccinated,” which means fewer than 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 quarantine and isolation rules vary depending on the ship’s vaccination status. COVID-19 tests are still required.

The CDC will give cruise lines until Feb. 18 to opt in and share vaccination status of each ship.

The agency plans to reevaluate its guidance by March 18 and update “as needed.”

In response, Cruise Lines International Association called the CDC’s latest cruise guidelines “out of step” and “unnecessary.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s been roughly three years since the Panama City Mall closed its doors, and it seems not...
Panama City Mall manager says no updates on plans for building after being vacant for 3 years
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
L to R: Glenniecia Larkins, Travon Hutchins
Two facing trafficking charges after drugs found in diaper bag
At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Multiple people injured after Walton Co. crash shuts down Interstate
A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an...
Blountstown man accused of sexual battery on a child

Latest News

A recipe simple enough for a chef with any amount of experience
Valentine’s meal easy enough for any chef
THIS MORNING WE ARE TALKING ABOUT COOKING WITH YOUR LOVED ONE FOR THIS VALENTINE'S DAY
Special Valentine's Day Meal Interview
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982
FILE - Snoop Dogg poses at the premiere of "The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2," on June 7,...
Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner