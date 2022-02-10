Advertisement

Kid Rock to perform at Thunder Beach in PCB

Kid Rock
Kid Rock(MGN / Ralph Arvesen/CC BY 2.0)
By WJHG Newsroom and Steven Maxwell
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multi-platinum recording artist Kid Rock will be performing at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally in Panama City Beach.

Thunder Beach made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday. Kid Rock along with Colt Ford and Trey Lewis will take the stage during its Spring Rally on Saturday, April 30. It’s part of the rally that runs from April 27 - May 1.

You can buy tickets here.

