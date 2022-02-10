Lake Seminole residents ask officials to repair Hurricane Michael damage

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - John Petrie isn’t just a fisherman, he’s also a Lake Seminole resident. He’s been worried about the condition of the lake since Hurricane Michael.

“The weed level has overtaken the lake,” Petrie said. “The boats are having trouble in the water, the fishing is not as great as it has been.”

Along with the debris in the lake, Petrie said the canals leading to some area homes are hazardous.

“We have hurricane debris left over from Hurricane Michael in 2018 that’s causing some of the back slews and channels to be congested,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said.

This debris, however, doesn’t only impact those who live around the lake.

“It’s a major bass fishing destination, so tourism is impacted, [and] just regular old recreation fishermen,” Daniels said.

To help fix this problem, Petrie teamed up with the five counties bordering the lake, including Jackson. He’s now planning to send letters to both Florida and Georgia’s Governors, and both state’s federal delegations to ask for help from the Army Corps of Engineers.

“We basically are asking the federal government to raise the amount of money they’re giving the Corps of Engineers to do the work on Lake Seminole,” Petrie said.

“What this committee is proposing is a $2 million set aside budget to fix everything that needs to be fixed,” Daniels added.

Residents like Petrie hope sending these letters will help start the process of restoring their home.

NewsChannel 7 received this statement from the Army Corps of Engineers on the status of Lake Seminole:

“The repair to the carp fences damaged during the storm is currently in the remediation process. One also has to understand that with federal properties, there are compliance and oversight processes that we must follow. However, due to the unprecedented events with COVID, the repairs have been further delayed due to the supply and logistics backlogs that many industries throughout the nation are currently facing.”

“While within a specific fiscal year we (the federal government) operate within a yearly budget; but this crossed over two fiscal years, so it was not the issue. I understand the resident’s frustration, and while we are dedicated to offering the best experience possible to our customers of our recreational areas – this has been an unprecedented series of events the last two years the world has faced, that has led to unforeseen delays at Lake Seminole.

Additionally, it should be noted that “debris” that has fallen into the lake, that is deemed as non-obstructive is a natural occurrence. In our conservational efforts, debris that is non-obstructive is purposely left to create fish habits. This encourages breeding and leads to a more robust ecosystem that many customers enjoy the increased recreational fishing opportunities.”

