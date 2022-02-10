Nationwide baby formula shortage hits locally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Feeding a family isn’t cheap and it’s a bigger problem with inflation and shortages. Baby formula is the latest item in short supply nationally.

“Most recently our local OBGYN offices and our pediatrician offices have notified us that there are some shortages on the shelves,” said Healthy Start Director Sharon Trainor.

So what’s a mom to do? Experts say there are local resources you can turn to if necessary.

“If they’re not breastfeeding and they have to find a certain formula, they can contact their pediatrician if they find that theirs is out of stock and see what they can substitute while they’re waiting for the restocking of that formula,” Trainor said.

Doctors’ offices and hospitals might also have samples of formula if you’re in short supply.

Your local Women, Infants, and Children’s Office (WIC) is also a possibility.

“We have a supply chain that has a lot of resources that we can reach out to,” said Vice President of Women’s and Children’s Services at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, Marla Peak. “We also use human milk, donor breast milk also, so those are some options that we have.”

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center has a milk bank. Officials say their supply stayed strong, even as more babies were born in 2021 than the previous year.

“We have noticed an uptick,” Peak said. “We see a lot of people coming from other states to move down here but also people who come to visit.”

There are more babies and mouths to feed at a time when prices are increasing and supplies are decreasing across the nation.

Professionals say it’s important to use the most generic formula possible if you can’t find your preferred baby formula.

