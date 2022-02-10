Advertisement

No booze on the beach for the month of March in PCB

Spring break is fast approaching and that means so are the spring break laws.
By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring break is fast approaching and that means so are the spring break ordinances. One of the biggest rules some visitors might not know about is there is absolutely no alcohol allowed on the sandy beaches.

March in Panama City Beach is typically filled with sunshine and spring breakers.

“You know I’ve seen a lot of accidents when there was the booze you know on the beach,” Bay County resident Shawn Brown said.

Having booze on the beach is allowed 11 months of the year with the exception of March.

“Now since we have that law in place, you know it’s cut down quite a bit,” Brown said.

A list of ordinances was put into place by the city back in 2016. One of them quote, “prohibits the possession or consumption of alcohol on the sandy gulf beach.”

“I did know about it,” one resident said.

“Yeah, I did. you know the spring breakers come down here, they can get out of hand,” Brown said.

While this spring break rule is common knowledge for those who have been here these last few years, many of those who haven’t said they had no idea the law existed.

If you break the rule, you could land yourself in jail with an up to $500 fine.

In March of 2021, Panama City Beach police said they made more than 360 arrests, including 16 juveniles.

