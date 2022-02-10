Advertisement

Panama City Senior Center helps elders socialize after pandemic

Seniors socializing and enjoying meals provided by the center.
Seniors socializing and enjoying meals provided by the center.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The pandemic hasn’t been easy, especially for seniors. Bay County Council on Aging serves seniors of Bay County. This nonprofit organization provides assistance for all seniors in Bay County. Chief Operating Manager Andrea Marsh said they have different programs for them.

“A lot of these folks are alone, they don’t have family in the area,” said Marsh.

After many long months of being isolated, seniors like Barbara Graham are glad to be out and about. She loves going to the center and said her quality of life has improved.

“I feel alive, at first I didn’t feel like that,” said Graham.

“Meals on Wheels” is one of those programs for elders who aren’t able to come to the center themselves. Volunteers deliver food to senior homes who are confined for health reasons or unable to prepare meals.

Marsh said they want seniors to feel like they don’t have to rely on someone constantly.

“Sometimes just a little bit of help is what they need to stay in their home and keep their independence,” she said.

A nutrition program is also available at the center for those who would like to socialize. Hot meals are served to people ages 60 and up. Other activities included at the center include games, exercise, recreation, and education.

“It gets me out of the house, I’ve made friends with a lot of people that I didn’t know before and I like the way things are run here, I just love coming and get excited in the morning,” said Graham.

The Council on Aging is open five days a week for those who need a meal, time with friends, or just to get out of the house. If you would like to register for the volunteer program or are a senior that needs assistance, call the number listed below.

Bay County Council on Aging

(850) 769-3468.

