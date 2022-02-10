Advertisement

South Walton Fire rescuers save dog from a hole

Dog rescued from a 15-foot hole in Paxton in Walton County, Florida.
Dog rescued from a 15-foot hole in Paxton in Walton County, Florida.
By Steven Maxwell and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You have heard of firefighters save a cat from a tree, but what about a dog from a hole? South Walton Fire District rescuers did just that on Wednesday.

South Walton Fire District got a call around 3 p.m. of a dog that had fallen in a 15-foot deep hole in Paxton. SWFD’s Squad 3 and District Chief 2 got there and checked the air quality of the confined space with a gas monitor. Once rescuers decided it was safe, firefighters placed a ladder into the hole and attached a rescuer to a safety line.

The firefighter used a ladder to climb down the hole and attached a harness to the dog. Two more firefighters used a safety line to pull them both to safety. They say the dog and rescue team are in good condition. Crews also filled in the hole.

