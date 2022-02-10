Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a clear start once again on satellite and radar with only a few wispy thin cirrus clouds moving in. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead for today so reach for the shades again.

It’s another cold start as well. We’re likely to see another round of frost for areas away from the coast. Only a few on the coast will see frost. Temperatures are spanning the 30s this morning with freezing low 30s inland to upper 30s on the coast.

Sunshine helps to warm us up once again today. So dress in layers out the door as we’ll feel plenty nice by lunch and into the afternoon. We’ll wind up with pleasant highs in the afternoon in the upper 60s, a bit above average for this time of year.

High pressure is building in for the rest of week. That will bring plenty of quiet and sunny weather ahead with just a little bit of upper level cirrus clouds.

Temperatures will respond to the sunshine by warming up into the late week as well. Highs for today through Saturday reach the upper 60s before our next cold front comes through late Saturday and into Sunday with our next chance at a stray shower Saturday night.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of sunshine ahead for the rest of the work week with warmer afternoons ahead as well.

