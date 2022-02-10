Valentine’s meal easy enough for any chef

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and you may be looking for a recipe to cook your Valentine.

Chef de Cuisine Coleman Jernigan from The Citizen in Alys Beach joined us in the studio to share a shrimp and grits recipe, with a twist.

He prepared The Citizen’s Calabrian Chili Shrimp and Grits. Chef Jernigan said the dish is easy to execute for the home cook and will also appear on the restaurant’s Valentines’ Day dinner menu.

To check out the Valentine meal, you can watch the segment above.

