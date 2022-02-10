Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

More cold & frosty weather is in the forecast tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in the panhandle. Lows will fall into the low to mid 30s inland to near 40 at the coast. Expect frost over inland areas. On Thursday skies will be sunny w/highs in the mid to upper 60s. The great weather continues through Friday. By Saturday we will see the clouds return & maybe a small chance of a shower. Colder and windier weather returns by Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Multiple people injured after Walton Co. crash shuts down Interstate
A large pile of shells was found on Panama City Beach and shell hunters took advantage.
Beach renourishment project leaves behind hidden treasure
If you've driven down the Highway 77 corridor recently, you may have noticed an excessive...
FHP Troopers respond to trash problem on Highway 77
It’s been roughly three years since the Panama City Mall closed its doors, and it seems not...
Panama City Mall manager says no updates on plans for building after being vacant for 3 years
Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Arrest made in local scam case

Latest News

Cold weather w/frost tonight
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Wednesday's weather trivia
Get your weather questions answered on-air!
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing Venus in this morning's sky.
Wednesday Forecast
The weather pattern will be quieter and warmer as we move through the week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast