Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in the panhandle. Lows will fall into the low to mid 30s inland to near 40 at the coast. Expect frost over inland areas. On Thursday skies will be sunny w/highs in the mid to upper 60s. The great weather continues through Friday. By Saturday we will see the clouds return & maybe a small chance of a shower. Colder and windier weather returns by Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.