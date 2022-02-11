Advertisement

Adults with autism hired after NextStep program in Marianna

Students began working at Catalyst as part of their NextStep program.
Students began working at Catalyst as part of their NextStep program.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Adults with Autism who are part of the NextStep program in Marianna just took the next step in the program: getting a job. Two of them are now working at Catalyst Fabric Solutions.

“It feels like I’m part of a team, and I get to work together with others,” Benjamin Alvarez said.

Both students said working at Catalyst makes them feel like team players.

“To bees, making honey is a really big job and to do that, it takes a lot of smaller jobs, and when you put them all together, it makes a big difference,” Kyle Todd said.

Catalyst became certified with the FSU Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (FSU CARD). On the door at Catalyst, you’ll see a sticker saying they are an autism friendly business. They said they are currently the only business in Marianna certified by FSU CARD.

“So when she mentioned that we could be autism certified, I thought that was very important for our associates to understand, you know, not only that we’re bringing people in, but how we can communicate and stuff like that,” Operations Manager at Catalyst Jim King said.

Although his business is the first certified in Marianna, King said he hopes other businesses follow suit.

“I think this would be really good for Marianna to employ more people on the spectrum because they can do the job,” King said.

More Autism friendly workplaces means more job opportunities for people like Kyle and Ben.

For more information on FSU CARD and becoming an ‘Autism Friendly Workplace,’ visit https://fsucard.com/.

For more information on the NextStep program, visit https://jacksoncountyfl.gov/autism-training/.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s been roughly three years since the Panama City Mall closed its doors, and it seems not...
Panama City Mall manager says no updates on plans for building after being vacant for 3 years
The entrance to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is in for some changes within...
New State Road 388 expansion opening soon
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after crash in Walton County
L to R: Glenniecia Larkins, Travon Hutchins
Two facing trafficking charges after drugs found in diaper bag

Latest News

The governor went inside with about forty people.
State honors Holocaust victims
Code Enforcement tips
No more anonymous complaints to code enforcement
Clouds will be on the increase by Saturday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Floridas proposed ban on abortion after 15 weeks is now ready for a vote in the full House Mike...
Florida proposed ban on abortion ready for vote