Altha lifter set for shot at repeat title

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a big weekend ahead for Altha Junior Braeden Smith, as she is set to hit the floor in Port St. Joe hoping to make it back to back State Weightlifting titles. Last year Smith won the individual title in the 129 class, and she’s back in that same class to defend that crown. The championship last year, the culmination of all the work she’s put in since she was 12, says her dad, and head coach, Robbie Smith.

“She was a sixth grader, I had her in PE and I sort of just got her doing it.” says Altha weightlifting coach, and Braeden’s father, Robbie Smith. “She was a gymnast, so she had already developed a lot of strength. Then I just sort of directed her at weightlifting. I wasn’t real sure she would do it. She was talented, you could tell pretty quick.”

“I think what got me the most excited about weightlifting is how I could improve myself.” Braeden told me. “And not only cheer on my teammates and stuff but also just better myself in the sport. Because it is more of an individual sport. So it just made me want to work harder in everything that I did.”

And she’s not kidding when she says work harder. “It’s a year round thing. You can’t really take off because if you take off you dig yourself a hole and you have to work your way back up. So she’s been really consistent. She lives with her coach so she doesn’t get very many breaks.” “I think the thing that motivates me the most is probably my teammates because they’re always cheering me on and wishing me the best. And of course my family and friends are always rooting for me and that really just keeps me going.” And now she’s the top seed going into Saturday’s 1A State Meet, the favorite in her class. Winning it all last year though certainly takes the pressure off this time around, and that goes for Dad too! “I sort of felt a little bit of pressure. I thought if I can’t get my daughter at the top you know...she’s got to win. I never told her this last year but I thought she has got to win and so it was a big relief when we did win last year, you know I was very proud, very proud.” As for Braeden competing at this level helps her be an example for her younger classmates. “I hope that I can inspire them because I want to be a good role model for them. Not only in the sport, but outside of it. I think by me just working hard and encouraging them, that hopefully it will.”

The 1A meet at Port St. Joe begins at 9 Saturday. The 2A meet set for Friday.

