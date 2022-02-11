Advertisement

Bay County Library Hardening Project replaces windows

Windows getting replaced at the Bay County Public Library
Windows getting replaced at the Bay County Public Library(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Library received a little make over Friday.

County contractors worked on replacing the windows to the library as part of a grant to repair and harden the building after Hurricane Michael.

The repairs will be done in two phases, Friday the windows were replaced with four-inch thick missile-impact glass. The second phase will improve the building’s electrical infrastructure in order to install a generator.

“The big thing is what we all know, it’s just a better, more secure building. On the front side, we are going to add hurricane shutters that pull down. It’s just a more secure, sound building,” Fred Brown, Project Manager with Bay County, said.

The library’s normal operating hours will not be affected while the hardening project is happening.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is in for some changes within...
New State Road 388 expansion opening soon
A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Lynn Haven Thursday night.
One dead after car vs. bicyclist crash in Lynn Haven
Kid Rock
Kid Rock to perform at Thunder Beach in PCB
One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after crash in Walton County
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Thursday that were wanted for an armed...
Armed robbery in Alabama ends with arrests in Bay County

Latest News

Billy Radar stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us about his upcoming concert and give...
Upcoming Winter Visitor Appreciation show
Valentine’s Day dinner cruise
Friday, a group of Hutchison Beach Elementary School students delivered more than 600 handmade...
Local elementary school students craft Valentine’s Day cards for seniors citizens
The Panama City Farmer's Market is giving away trees to help the community.
Tree giveaway to benefit the community at a local farmer’s market