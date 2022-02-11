Bay County Library Hardening Project replaces windows

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Library received a little make over Friday.

County contractors worked on replacing the windows to the library as part of a grant to repair and harden the building after Hurricane Michael.

The repairs will be done in two phases, Friday the windows were replaced with four-inch thick missile-impact glass. The second phase will improve the building’s electrical infrastructure in order to install a generator.

“The big thing is what we all know, it’s just a better, more secure building. On the front side, we are going to add hurricane shutters that pull down. It’s just a more secure, sound building,” Fred Brown, Project Manager with Bay County, said.

The library’s normal operating hours will not be affected while the hardening project is happening.

