Bay County officials want your help in disaster recovery

By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local emergency officials said they want your help next time a disaster hits the area.

After Hurricane Michael, Bay County Emergency Management officials realized first responders were overwhelmed and they could’ve used help from the community. Now, the county is hosting a course to train you if you’re interested in helping.

They are called the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) basic training courses. If you join the course, you will learn the roles and responsibilities of first aid, basic search and rescue, and disaster preparedness. You’ll then be able to volunteer in the emergency operations center, help with traffic control, light search and rescue, or manage volunteer or donation centers.

“The CERT program is very beneficial for the community. It gives the residents of Bay County the skills and knowledge that they need that if something happens, they have the ability to take care of their families, their friends, their neighbors, as a priority until the emergency responders can get there and really give them the support that they need,” Bay County Emergency Management Planner Eric Kunzman.

The two-week training course starts on February 15th and is free of charge.

To attend a CERT basic course and/or become a member of the Bay County CERT program, please register online at Bay County CERT.

