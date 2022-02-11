Car vs. bicyclist crash leaves one with serious injuries in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Lynn Haven Thursday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, And Bay County EMS responded to the call around 9:30 P.M. on North Shore Road Off of St. Andrew Boulevards. FHP officials said the man on the bike was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No other information was released and the investigation is still ongoing.

