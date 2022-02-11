Advertisement

Create your own charcuterie board for Valentine’s Day

By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we continue on to our 5th day of NewsChannel 7 Today’s Week of Love, do you still need a date idea?

Local Fancy in Panama City Beach has just the idea for you. Lauren Jornlid, the owner, creates charcuterie boards and grazing boxes that can be delivered right to your door. A pickup option is also available.

Lauren emphasized the “no mess, no stress” motto as to why these snacks are so popular.

Grab a charcuterie board, a drink, and head to the beach for sunset! Lauren says that is a perfect Valentine’s Day date idea.

You can contact Local Fancy on Instagram at @localfancy_pcb, or give Lauren a call at 786-217-3084.

Watch the segment above to learn tips and tricks on how to make your own at home.

