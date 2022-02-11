Florida proposed ban on abortion ready for vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida’s proposed ban on abortion after 15 weeks is now ready for a vote in the full House.

Security was exceptionally heavy after protestors shouted down the previous committee stop last week. Sponsors began by describing fetal development.

“Twelve weeks gestation, an unborn child can open and close his or her fingers, starts to make sucking motions, and senses stimulation outside the womb,” Representative Erin Grall, a Republican from Vero Beach, said.

Public debate was limited to 45 seconds. Both sides found themselves getting cut off.

“Fifteen weeks is an undue burden,” Madison Donnelly, an opponent, said.

“To allow a mother who had not been able to achieve pregnancy for ten years to hear the heartbeat of a baby at 12 weeks is overwhelming. It’s always overwhelming,” Dr. John Littell, one supporter, said.

And in the end, the outcome was never in doubt.

“Show the bill reported favorably,” one committee member said.

The committee even finished 30 minutes early. It left opponents feeling their time had been limited on purpose.

“They don’t respect us,” one opponent said.

Then, a supporter of the 15-week ban challenged opponents outside the building.

“The best way to save a baby’s life…cover your ears,” one supporter said.

The situation came close to becoming physical until opponent Lauren Branzel intervened.

So tensions are high and it’s really unfortunate to see them insert themselves,” Branzel said.

If, and likely when this bill becomes law, abortions up to twenty-four weeks are still going to be legal under Roe vs. Wade, but the clock is ticking.

Florida’s ban is modeled after a Mississippi statute that has already made it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A ruling is expected in June.

