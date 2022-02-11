Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bit of upper level cloud cover increasing in our skies today. We’ll still manage to get plenty of sunshine mixing in at times today. So go ahead and grab the shades again.

Also, wear something warm out the door this morning. We’re waking up in the upper 30s away from the beaches this morning, to low 40s on the coast.

Yesterday’s light onshore breeze at the end of the day has bumped up a bit of the moisture content. You’ll notice it in the form of a bit more dew on the car or grass, or even some patchy fog for early morning commuters. The fog shouldn’t get thick enough to slow any travels today.

The sunshine mixing in with a bit of upper level cloud cover will still allow us to warm pleasantly. We’ll shed the extra layer by late morning with comfortable temperatures in the 60s. Highs today reach up to near 70 in some spots inland with upper 60s elsewhere.

A cold front is on approach for the weekend. Yet it won’t bring much of a rain chance.

Clouds increase a bit more on Saturday but temperatures remain mild ahead of the front for one more day with similar highs approaching 70. We’ll see the front pass through late Saturday night into Sunday morning with only a few light stray showers possible. Super Bowl Sunday in the Panhandle will consist of clearing skies and breezy northerly winds bringing in a chill. Even with sunshine by Sunday afternoon, highs only reach the upper 50s.

For today, mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has another mild day ahead for Saturday with a cold front moving through Saturday night into Sunday, and a cool and breezy finish.

