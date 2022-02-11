Gov. DeSantis announces over $91 million of Hurricane Michael relief to Panhandle

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Marianna on Friday. The governor announced more than $91 million to multiple communities through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program.

“We’re awarding close to $100 million to communities that have been impacted by Hurricane Michael,” DeSantis said. “Of that, $62 million will stay right here in Jackson County.”

The City of Marianna received $18,387,235; the Town of Alford received $13,879,500; the Town of Grand Ridge received $8,525,501; the City of Graceville received $8,779,200; the Town of Sneads received $5,537,675; the Town of Malone received $3,041,300; the Town of Campbellton received $2,998,625; and the City of Jacob City received $1,412,073.

“These projects that will be funded by these awards will include everything from improving wastewater and sanitary sewer, to improving drinking water and storm water systems,” Desantis said.

Other communities receiving funds include: City of Blountstown, $9,933,954; City of Wewahitchka, $8,500,00; City of Bristol, $6,869,018; Town of Vernon, $1,674,622; City of Gretna, $750,000; and Town of Wausau, $737,652.

Governor DeSantis said he hopes this money will fund projects to help communities in case of future disasters.

Here’s the full list of funds via the governor’s office:

Town of Alford ($13,879,500)- to construct a city-wide septic to sewer remodel.

City of Marianna ($11,195,475)- to rehabilitate the City’s stormwater drainage system.

City of Marianna ($7,191,760)- to replace approximately 24,150 linear feet of needed potable water main pipes.

City of Blountstown ($9,933,954)- to repair damage to the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

City of Wewahitchka ($8,500,000) - to conduct city-wide wastewater system repairs.

Town of Grand Ridge ($7,508,451)- to install emergency generators and SCADA communications systems to the Town’s lift stations.

Town of Grand Ridge ($1,017,050)- to replace the emergency generators at two potable water wells and install a SCADA communications system to the Potable Water System.

City of Bristol ($6,869,018)- to make wastewater and stormwater improvements.

City of Graceville ($6,347,700)- to support sanitary sewer system hardening and resiliency.

City of Graceville ($2,431,500)- to support Graceville Fire Rescue Station relocation and reconstruction.

Town of Sneads ($3,629,750)- to make restoration improvements and repairs throughout the Town’s wastewater treatment and transmission systems.

Town of Sneads ($1,907,925)- to support critical transportation and drainage infrastructure restoration project.

Town of Malone ($3,041,300)- to construct city-wide stormwater improvements.

Town of Campbellton ($2,998,625)- to rehabilitate the City’s stormwater drainage system.

Town of Vernon ($1,674,622)- to install emergency generators and communications systems to the City’s lift stations.

City of Jacob City ($1,412,073)- to upgrade drainage ditches city wide and pave two eroded roadways.

City of Gretna ($750,000)- to replace the City’s Ground Storage Tank.

Town of Wausau ($407,542)- to replace the storm water drainage culvert system and restore the damaged and undermined pavement and road base on 2nd Avenue.

Town of Wausau ($330,110)- to support potable water system hardening and resiliency.

