Keep an eye out for Girl Scout cookie booths

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s Girl Scout cookie season! Starting Friday, February 11, you can find Girl Scout cookie booths set up all around town.

A few local Girl Scouts joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to tell us more about the cookies they have available this season. Along with all of the classics, they also have new S’mores and Adventurefuls. Each box is $5, except for the $6 S’mores and the gluten-free Toffee-Tastics.

