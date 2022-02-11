Advertisement

Keep an eye out for Girl Scout cookie booths

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s Girl Scout cookie season! Starting Friday, February 11, you can find Girl Scout cookie booths set up all around town.

A few local Girl Scouts joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to tell us more about the cookies they have available this season. Along with all of the classics, they also have new S’mores and Adventurefuls. Each box is $5, except for the $6 S’mores and the gluten-free Toffee-Tastics.

Click here to find a Girl Scout cookie booth near you.

For more information, watch the video attached to this story.

