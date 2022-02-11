Advertisement

Local elementary school students craft Valentine’s Day cards for seniors citizens

Friday, a group of Hutchison Beach Elementary School students delivered more than 600 handmade...
By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Valentine’s Day is a time we celebrate love, whether that be with a significant other, family member, or friend. Sadly, many senior citizens often feel forgotten this time of year. But, sometimes even the simplest things can make someone smile.

Seniors living at The Blake in Panama City Beach got a special surprise on Friday.

“They’re going to be excited, surprised, and happy,” Miranda Guillen, a 3rd-grade student at Hutchison Beach Elementary, said.

“It’s going to be fun,” Iris Tomlinson, a 5th-grade student at Hutchison Beach Elementary, said.

A group of Hutchison Beach Elementary School students spent this week putting their hearts into hand-crafted notes.

“We are celebrating Valentine’s Day,” Guillen said.

The kids created more than 600 valentines cards. Each is unique, filled with love and sweet messages.

“We’re giving them flowers and cards,” Guillen said.

One by one, the kids gave out their valentines.

“They’re going to be happy that we thought of them and surprised that we even came,” Mason Whidby, a 4th-grade student at Hutchison Beach Elementary, said.

And that’s exactly what they were.

“I like it. I love the children,” one Blake resident said.

Everyone deserves to feel loved, and even tiny things could do the trick.

