Local police want parents to properly buckle up kids in car seats

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A parent’s priority is keeping their children safe. Although, officials say many of them don’t know the proper way to strap kids into car seats.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children are twice as likely to survive a car crash if they are buckled incorrectly. Brittany Bartlett is one parent who cares about her daughter’s safety.

“Reckless drivers, you never know how people are going to be driving on the road,” said Bartlett. She said she even took classes on how to properly secure a child in a car seat.

Officials said car accidents are the leading cause of injury and death in children. Panama City Beach Police officer Shy’keya Wimberly said you can save your child’s life by knowing how to do it the right way.

“What we find most common is that parents just don’t understand how to strap in seats correctly,” said Wimberly.

Wimberly specializes in child car safety. She said one of the most common mistakes is putting on the harness too low or too high. The correct way is to put it below the shoulder, close to the underarms. The NHTS said 325 lives were saved using car seats correctly in 2017.

