New vaping cessation program targets teenagers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tobacco Free Florida recently launched the “Live Vape Free” program. It’s a text-based program that is meant to educate teens on the dangers of vaping and the importance of living a nicotine-free life.

Bay District Schools officials say the campaign will help students resist the urge to vape.

“We’re fortunate enough to have a wonderful partnership with the Florida Department of Health of Bay County,” Director of Student Services for Bay District Schools Kara Mulkusky said. “We have a Tobacco Free Florida specialist who works with us on a regular basis. And I think the campaign will eventually support our efforts.”

The District is constantly looking at resources and ways to discourage students from participating in risky behavior.

“We offer education on awareness for the dangers of vaping and other risky behaviors as early as kindergarten,” Mulkusky said.

The PIO from the Department of Health in Bay County says anyone can use the program.

Education officials are also encouraging parents to check their children’s backpacks before they head out the door for school.

Teens or parents interested in signing up for Live Vape Free can text VAPEFREE to 873373.

