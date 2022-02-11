Advertisement

New vaping cessation program targets teenagers

Vaping Products
Vaping Products(KPTV)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tobacco Free Florida recently launched the “Live Vape Free” program. It’s a text-based program that is meant to educate teens on the dangers of vaping and the importance of living a nicotine-free life.

Bay District Schools officials say the campaign will help students resist the urge to vape.

“We’re fortunate enough to have a wonderful partnership with the Florida Department of Health of Bay County,” Director of Student Services for Bay District Schools Kara Mulkusky said. “We have a Tobacco Free Florida specialist who works with us on a regular basis. And I think the campaign will eventually support our efforts.”

The District is constantly looking at resources and ways to discourage students from participating in risky behavior.

“We offer education on awareness for the dangers of vaping and other risky behaviors as early as kindergarten,” Mulkusky said.

The PIO from the Department of Health in Bay County says anyone can use the program.

Education officials are also encouraging parents to check their children’s backpacks before they head out the door for school.

Teens or parents interested in signing up for Live Vape Free can text VAPEFREE to 873373.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is in for some changes within...
New State Road 388 expansion opening soon
One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after crash in Walton County
Kid Rock
Kid Rock to perform at Thunder Beach in PCB
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Thursday that were wanted for an armed...
Armed robbery in Alabama ends with arrests in Bay County
Code Enforcement tips
No more anonymous complaints to code enforcement

Latest News

Some Girl Scouts showed NewsChannel 7 all of the cookies they will have available at booths...
Keep an eye out for Girl Scout cookie booths
Boards can be delivered in Panama City Beach.
Create your own charcuterie board for Valentine’s Day
Local Fancy delivers in Panama City Beach.
Valentine's Day Charcuterie Interview
Some Girl Scouts showed NewsChannel 7 all of the cookies they will have available at booths...
Girl Scout Cookie Season Begins Interview