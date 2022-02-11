Advertisement

No more anonymous complaints to code enforcement

Code Enforcement tips
Code Enforcement tips
By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve ever been penalized for having the music too loud or an unkept lawn, chances are it was an anonymous complaint from a neighbor that sent code enforcement knocking. That was until last summer when a new Florida law was put into effect.

No matter the complaint, it all goes through code enforcement.

“Broken windows boarded up windows, properties in just general disrepair, suspected structural issues, abandoned vehicles,” Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said. “The goal of code enforcement in that process is not necessarily to lead with a big stick but to help those residents and citizens gain compliance.”

They gain compliance to keep the area in top shape.

“The goal for a resident filing a complaint is just to meet standards,” Jones said.

Up until July, many areas across Florida allowed people to file those complaints anonymously. But that changed after Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 60.

All complaints filed with code enforcement must now include your name, number, and address if you want it to be investigated.

It’s a policy Bay County Code Enforcement has had in place for years.

“All of our work is done from the roadway. so if we can’t see it from the roadway, or we can’t, we may need their permission to go onto their property to see the violation,” Bay County Code Enforcement manager Kathi Ashman said.

But Panama City only switched when the law was put in place. It’s something city leaders said didn’t make much of a difference.

“Really when we were allowed to take anonymous complaints, we didn’t really see that many,” Jones said.

There are some exceptions to the law including violations that quote, “present an imminent threat to public health, safety or welfare.” But those conditions are up to code enforcement to decide.

