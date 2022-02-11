Advertisement

Panama City Beach receives grant to fix Alf Coleman Rd. drainage

By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flooding is a problem across Panama City Beach, but one road has especially been problematic.

Alf Coleman Road is getting some money to help fix the drainage. Panama City Beach officials tell us that area gets the most complaints from people. That’s because Vice-Mayor Geoff McConnell said Alf Coleman Road is built well below sea level. The grant money the city is getting from the state is worth $1.4 million, but it’s been a long process. City officials said they have been working for two years to get the grant.

McConnell said the money will allow the city to raise the road above the floodplain to prevent further flooding.

“You know, in these times of record rainfall and these times of flooding we’ve had over the past year and the water table rising because of Hurricane Michael and the lack of trees, this is going to be able to help our local residents safely traverse that area with their families and with their friends,” said McConnell.

McConnell expects work to start on the project next year and they plan for it to take a year to complete.

