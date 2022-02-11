PCB officials approve Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway, Nautilus St. roadway transfer agreement

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another road in Panama City Beach is also about to go through some changes, but not physical changes.

During Thursday night’s city council meeting, council members approved the Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway and Nautilus Street roadway transfer agreement. The road, also known as “Back” Back Beach Road, opened last May and is considered to be in unincorporated Bay County. The funding and construction of this project were a partnership between the city, county, and state.

Officials tell us the state has better control and funding and it has always been the plan to transfer it back to the state.

“It matters to us as a municipality more than it probably matters to anyone else because it takes away the maintenance and the right responsibilities away from the city and gives them to the state,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

Sheldon said the contract with the state is ready to be signed and the transfer will take place immediately.

