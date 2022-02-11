Advertisement

State honors Holocaust victims

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - A rail car replica of those used by Nazi Germany was on display outside the State Capitol on Monday.

It provides a 21-minute virtual experience on the inside walls of the car, describing the trip Jewish people made from Hungary to a concentration camp.

The governor went inside with about 40 people. In Germany, 100 or more were stuffed into the cars with no place to relieve themselves and no food.

“You can talk about the six-million people that were killed. We all know that’s terrible. You can read it on a sheet of paper, but what does that actually mean when you can see the tragedy. You can see videos, you can see some of the artifacts,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Florida has the toughest law on antisemitism in the country. It was signed into law in May 2019 in Israel, when the governor was on a five-day trade mission.

